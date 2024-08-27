Meryl Streep, Martin Short spark ‘romance’ buzz at ‘Only Murders’ premiere

Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s chemistry is stealing the spotlight at Only Murders in the Building’s premiere!
The duo that starred in the fourth season of Selena Gomez’s hit series has become the hot topic of the town as fans speculate them to be Hollywood’s latest couple.
Streep and Short’s dating rumors ignited after the pair was captured holding hands in a video recorded at the show’s Paramount premiere in Hollywood.
A source reported to Page Six that the Morning Show actor was “attentive” to the actress at the premiere, and “they walked in holding hands and were in great spirits, laughing. It was very sweet and cute.”
The actors, whose characters are involved in the show, seemed to be having “close friendship” in the party, making an insider believe that “it’s got to be more than a 'showmance.’ There is definitely something there.” However, both of them left the party separately.
Earlier in an interview with Extra Monday, Short gushed about the Devil Wears Prada actress and said, “I think a friendship always grows if you work with someone and love that person.”
Although the outlet could not reach Short’s representatives for their response, Streep’s rep told them, “They are just friends.”
Earlier in January, PEOPLE Magazine reported that the Three Fugitive actor’s rep described their relationship as “very good friends, nothing more.”