Snapchat finally launches native support for iPad users

iPad Snapchat users’ long wait has finally come to an end!
Snapchat has finally introduced a feature that allows the app to run directly on the device rather than using an adapted version of the iPhone app.
This update is part of Snapchat's 2024 enhancements, which also include features like editable chats and emoji reactions to improve user interactions.
Previously, iPad users could only use Snapchat in a suboptimal way, with large black borders around a small portrait window.
After thirteen years, Snapchat has now been updated to work natively on the iPad.
The new version, Snapchat 13.4.0.41, offers "native support for iPad," according to the App Store.
This update provides a larger area for capturing photos and videos and allows users to view more friends on certain tabs.
However, the app currently only supports portrait mode, suggesting it may not be fully optimized for landscape orientation.