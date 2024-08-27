Royal

Royal Fans find surprising detail in Princess Kate's Balmoral Church outfit

  by Web Desk
  August 27, 2024
Royal fans are abuzz with speculation after Princess Kate's recent appearance at a Balmoral church service, but it's not her outfit that has them talking.

As Kate and her husband, Prince William, and their son, Prince George, were sighted making their way to Crathie Kirk church for the Sunday service, the Princess of Wales pleased royal admirers with her charming style.

The Princess looked chic in a brown checkered trench coat by Holland Cooper and a feathered hat from Hicks & Brown.

It was Kate's first public appearance since she watched the men's Wimbledon final in July.

Given that it is presently summer in the Northern Hemisphere, many royal admirers were perplexed by the royal's wintery outfit.

"So it's cold year round in the UK?" one user commented.

Another remarked, "Is it Autumn weather already?"

"I'm in California USA and just looking at fall clothes makes me even warmer!" a third added.

While summertime temperatures in London normally hover around 23C (73F), temperatures in Scotland are often lower.

