Arsenal signs Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in 'major' transfer deal

Mikel Merino has signed a four-year contract with an option for an additional year

  by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Arsenal, a professional football club, has finalized the transfer of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad on Tuesday, August 27.

The player has signed a four-year contract with an option for an additional year, with the club paying an initial £27.4 million plus up to £4.2 million in add-ons.

As per BBC, there is a chance that deal could reach up to £31.6 million.

The 28-year-old player becomes Arsenal's third new addition this transfer window, following the arrivals of Italy's Riccardo Calafiori and Spain's David Raya.

Manager Mikel Arteta praised Merino for his skill and versatility, noting, "Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility."

He added, "Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."

Arteta further praised, "As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament."

Additionally, Merino is expected to play a deeper midfield role and complement Declan Rice, while also providing competition for Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Martin Ødegaard. 

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo set to break records as first to hit 1 billion social media followers
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after historic YouTube channel launch
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker breaks silence on Saudi Arabia offer
Novak Djokovic kicks off US Open bid with win over Radu Albot
Shahid Afridi celebrates grandson’s arrival with a heartfelt welcome at home
Legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at age 76
Ramiz Raja slams Pakistani fast bowlers after historic loss to Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi pens heartwarming note on arrival of son: ‘Life just got better’
David Beckham, Tom Brady meet ‘greatest’ Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game
Jannik Sinner breaks silence of doping controversy: ‘Very tough time’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration takes spotlight as Alcaraz mimic the iconic move
Bangladesh writes history with maiden Test win against Pakistan