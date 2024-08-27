Arsenal signs Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in 'major' transfer deal

Arsenal, a professional football club, has finalized the transfer of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad on Tuesday, August 27.
The player has signed a four-year contract with an option for an additional year, with the club paying an initial £27.4 million plus up to £4.2 million in add-ons.
As per BBC, there is a chance that deal could reach up to £31.6 million.
The 28-year-old player becomes Arsenal's third new addition this transfer window, following the arrivals of Italy's Riccardo Calafiori and Spain's David Raya.
Manager Mikel Arteta praised Merino for his skill and versatility, noting, "Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility."
He added, "Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."
Arteta further praised, "As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament."
Additionally, Merino is expected to play a deeper midfield role and complement Declan Rice, while also providing competition for Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Martin Ødegaard.