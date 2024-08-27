Lady Louise Windsor recognized for 'pivotal' contribution to historic royal event

Royal

King Charles niece is 'keen on a career in the military;

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Lady Louise Windsor has been praised for taking on a 'pivotal' role within the royal family as she expressed her ambitions to become the first female royal since the late Queen to serve in the military.

The 20-year-old royal niece is reportedly "serving the King and country" and "keen on a career in the military".

A friend of the young princess stated in an interview with The Sun that Lady Louise is "all about the army cadets and has fallen in love with it."

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Crawford, a former British Army Officer, spoke with GB News about the move and stated that if she decides to pursue a military career, there should be a "level of admiration" for her.

However, Richard Fitzwilliams said the relationship between the Royal Family and the armed forces is "pivotal" within the monarchy.

Fitzwilliams told the outlet: "The link between the Royal Family and the armed forces is absolutely pivotal because the King is Commander in Chief.”

He added, “This is such a pivotal role because it's not so much the power he has, but the power denied to others and members of the Royal Family."

Fitzwilliams remembered Queen Elizabeth II's "significant" involvement throughout the war, highlighting the last female monarch to serve in the armed forces.

