Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood’s dark side: ‘Hopeless and jealous of talent’

  • August 27, 2024
Bollywood’s rebel queen, Kangana Ranaut, is back with another bold statement!

In the latest episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India, the actress, who is currently jam-packed due to the promotion of her forthcoming movie, Emergency, opened up about her career struggles.

Labeling Bollywood as a “hopeless place” that benefits those who have it easy, the Queen famed actress noted, “Only a people have a problem with me; otherwise, if you see me, I won an election, and the kind of love that I receive from the industry proves my point. So the problem is with me or with them?”

As the host asked the actress about her views of boycotting the industry, she said, Bollywood is, honestly, I am saying, it is a very hopeless place. Nothing can be done about them.”

Ranaut further slammed by stating that the movie mafia is jealous of the talented people, and whoever they find talented, they begin conspiring against them to destroy their careers by boycotting them.

“Horrible PR is written on them, and they are boycotted from the industry,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency is all set to run in cinemas on September 6, 2024.

Besides Ranaut, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the last Satish Kaushik.

