Mexico suspends ties with US, Canadian Embassies over judicial reform dispute

In a major turn of events, the Mexican government has suspended its relations with the United States and Canadian embassies in Mexico on Tuesday, August 27.
This decision was announced by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador which follows criticism from the ambassadors regarding a judicial reform that Lopez Obrador supports.
As per multiple outlets, Lopez Obrador explained that the suspension specifically affects the embassies, not the countries themselves.
He is advocating for a reform that would allow the public to elect judges, including Supreme Court justices.
In addition to this, a committee in Mexico’s lower house approved the proposal on Monday, and it will likely be reviewed by the new Congress in September.
The US and Mexico are major trade partners.
US Ambassador Ken Salazar had criticized the reform as a "major risk to Mexico’s democracy" and warned about potential impacts on US-Mexico trade relations.
Meanwhile, Canadian Ambassador Graeme Clark also expressed concerns about possible investment issues.
While, supporters of the reform argue that it will improve democracy and address issues in the judicial system.