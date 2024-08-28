Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage ends due to THIS reason

Entertainment

  • August 28, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are two opposite personalities and this definitely led to their divorce. 

Insiders share what led Lopez to file for divorce in PEOPLE's new cover story. 

“They are very different people,” revealed a source close to the couple. 

 “She’s super public and is more social, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home," the insider added. 

Another source said, "Affleck was prone to mood swings with big highs and big lows. Who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”

“He doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him," the source elaborated saying that a cloud hung over their relationship. 

For the unversed, the source who knows both Ben and Jen closely also stated that the duo got caught up in the excitement of Bennifer 2.0.

“It happened quickly, These were two people who were in love with love, and who wouldn’t jump into that? They really loved each other.”

Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck ever publicly addressed the mounting speculations behind their tumultuous marriage but on August 20, 2024 the On The Floor hitmaker let her actions do the talking. 

On her second anniversary, JLO quietly filed for divorce, asking the court to change her legal last name from Affleck back to Lopez. 

Citing irreconcilable differences in her divorce petition, the glamorous pop powerhouse and the Oscar-winner indeed had grave issues working on their opposite personalities. 

Blake Lively's sister breaks silence on fan's remark amid 'It Ends With Us' feud
Ariana Grande's 'My Everything' hits 10 with massive surprise treat
Meryl Streep, Martin Short spark 'romance' buzz at 'Only Murders' premiere
Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' drops chilling teaser of Menendez brothers' murders
Adam Sandler reveals his accidental fashion secrets
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce receives HUGE offer after singer's recent setback
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' vibes take over Amaarae's playlist
Ben Affleck's romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Oasis SEALS comeback with CRAZIEST reconciliation stunt ever
Kanye West hit with another lawsuit as teenagers made unique demands
Halle Berry's ex slams her sole custody bid as 'draconian' in ongoing dispute