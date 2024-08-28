Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson celebrate as daughter True starts first grade

Khloé shares her daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson

  • August 28, 2024
Khloé Kardashian's little girl is growing up! 

On Tuesday, August 25, the Kardashians star dropped a bunch of adorable clicks of herself, daughter True and son Tatum, posing in front of a giant pastel crayon balloon arch to honour the former's first day in grade 1. 

True could be seen flaunting her bright smile in school uniform with her cat in her arms.

"First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!! I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel," The Good American founder penned a lengthy caption. 


She continued to admit, "I’m not ok but I’ll pull it together by pick up time." 

To note, Kardashian's ex and True's dad Tristan Thompson also dropped pictures with his little one from the bash. 

"Twinny first day of 1st grade. Time flies my wow!" he wrote. 


Referencing his late mother Gigi, Tristan added, "I know Gigi’s looking down on you and she is sooo proud of you and how amazing you are and how you’re the best big sister. I love you Tutu."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this month, Thompson's son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, had his first day of second grade also. 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were first linked together in 2016 and had many ups and downs during the past six years. 

Infidelity from Tristan's side became the main reason behind the couple's alleged breakup. 

