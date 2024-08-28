Entertainment

Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift expensive gift after Rhode Island getaway

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Travis Kelce has surprised his girlfriend Taylor Swift with an expensive gift after their Rhode Island getaway.

Earlier this week, the lovebirds hosted a party with their pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and others at the Island.

After the fun getaway, the NFL player, 34, brought a racehorse with a name inspired by his pop star girlfriend, Swift.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, a news ticker announcement read on TeamValor.com, “Travis Kelce joins Team Valor International & Gary Barber in ownership of 3-year-old SWIFT DELIVERY.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 14-time Grammy winner went public with their romance in October 2023.

Team Valor International founder and CEO Barry Irwin confirmed the news to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

“It’s very exciting,” Barry told the media outlet, “I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer.”

Furthermore, Travis was recognised as the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year at the 2024 Kansas City Sports Awards recently.

