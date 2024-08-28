Glen Powell supports ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling after producer compares duo

Glen Powell has supported pal Ryan Gosling after a producer shaded him for having appeal "limited to females".
The Twisters star has replied back to after an unnamed Hollywood producer, who called him the biggest upcoming movie star.
During a conversation with The Wrap, the anonymous producer said, "Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences Glen appeals to both females and males."
He added Glen is officially a movie star, “in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him.”
On the contrary, referencing to Ryan's role as Ken in Barbie, Glen replied on X (formally known as Twitter), "Gosling is a legend. I'm just Glen."
His reply garnered attention on the social media platform in no time with 100,000 likes and counting.
Glen has gotten more famous after his movies Anyone But You, Edgar Wright, The Running Man, and Hulu comedy series Chad Powers became blockbuster.
For the unversed, the summer blockbuster film Barbie starring Ryan and Margot Robbie has earned 1.446 billion USD at the global box office.