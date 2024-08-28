Entertainment

Glen Powell supports ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling after producer compares duo

Ryan Gosling was by a producer shaded for his 'appeal' to only female audience

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Glen Powell supports ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling after producer compares duo
Glen Powell supports ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling after producer compares duo

Glen Powell has supported pal Ryan Gosling after a producer shaded him for having appeal "limited to females".

The Twisters star has replied back to after an unnamed Hollywood producer, who called him the biggest upcoming movie star.

During a conversation with The Wrap, the anonymous producer said, "Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences Glen appeals to both females and males."

He added Glen is officially a movie star, “in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him.”

On the contrary, referencing to Ryan's role as Ken in Barbie, Glen replied on X (formally known as Twitter), "Gosling is a legend. I'm just Glen."

His reply garnered attention on the social media platform in no time with 100,000 likes and counting.

Glen has gotten more famous after his movies Anyone But You, Edgar Wright, The Running Man, and Hulu comedy series Chad Powers became blockbuster.

For the unversed, the summer blockbuster film Barbie starring Ryan and Margot Robbie has earned 1.446 billion USD at the global box office.

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

Entertainment News

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor after announcing separation
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift expensive gift after Rhode Island getaway
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Angelina Jolie beams with pride for Zahara after her latest achievement
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Sean 'Diddy' Combs challenges 'Lurid' sexual assault lawsuit in court
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson celebrate as daughter True starts first grade
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage ends due to THIS reason
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Blake Lively’s sister breaks silence on fan’s remark amid ‘It Ends With Us’ feud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ hits 10 with massive surprise treat
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Meryl Streep, Martin Short spark ‘romance’ buzz at ‘Only Murders’ premiere
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ drops chilling teaser of Menendez brothers’ murders
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Adam Sandler reveals his accidental fashion secrets