Jenna Ortega turns head in chic maroon suit at 'Beetlejuice 2' photocall

Jenna Ortega's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' is set to hit cinemas on September 6

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Jenna Ortega made a stylish statement on Wednesday as she joined her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-stars at the film's photocall on the opening day of the Venice Film Festival.

The Wednesday actress stunned in a custom Paul Smith maroon suit, complete with a plunging neckline and stylish lapels, as she posed alongside Winona Ryder and Monica Bellucci.

Winona, who stars as main lead Lydia in the film, looked sophisticated in a black velvet dress and Jimmy Choo heels, while Monica wore a striking polka dot midi number.

Also in attendance was Catherine O'Hara, who looked lovely in a black and white striped jumpsuit, and director Tim Burton, who has been making headlines for his romance with co-star Monica Bellucci.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to the 1988 classic, follows three generations of the Deetz family as they return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy.

The long-awaited sequel is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024, 36 years after the releaseof original film. 

For the unversed, the film festival, which runs until September 7, will also see Sigourney Weaver receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award.


