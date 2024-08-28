Armie Hammer parts with memorable vehicle to choose practical alternative

Armie Hammer has made a surprising revelation—he's parting ways with his cherished truck, citing the soaring cost of gas as the reason behind the tough decision.
The 37-year-old House of Hammer subject disclosed on Tuesday, August 27, on his Instagram account that he is selling his cherished truck in exchange for a more economical one.
“So, I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now, this is my truck,” he began in the selfie clip.
The Social Network star said of his 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Pickup, “I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself.”
Before stepping inside his car for the final time, Hammer emphasised that his video was "not an ad for CarMax" and panned the camera to display the company's sign.
“This is because I’m selling my truck. Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore,” Hammer confessed.
Recalling his wonderful experiences on the truck, he talked about making "amazing trips" and bringing "kids home from the hospital."
“But you know what? That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it,” he said, adding, “Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow.”
Hammer states that he will be “starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles,” adding, “on August 28.”
He continued by saying, “I appreciate it all. I hope you take as good of care of the next person.”