Entertainment

Tom Holland enjoys fun-filled weekend with lads: 'Nothing but smiles'

Tom Holland spent weekend of leisure and laughter with brothers Harry, Paddy, and Sam

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024


Tom Holland, the Spider-Man star, has shared a glimpse into his fun-filled weekend with his brothers, Harry, Paddy, and Sam, along with his best friend and former personal assistant, Harrison Osterfield.

The actor took to Instagram account on Wednesday to post a carousel of eight black and white pictures, showcasing the lads' getaway.

The first picture features Tom beaming with joy alongside Paddy, while the second picture shows Sam posing for the camera with another friend.

Other images in the carousel include Harry and Harrison, as well as a shot of all the boys standing in a traveling van, giving a glimpse into their adventure.

The final picture shows Tom taking aim in a game of snooker.

In addition to the photos, Tom also posted a video on his Instagram stories, showing the lads enjoying themselves on the beach and golf field.

Alongside the carousel, he penned, “Nothing but smiles. What an amazing weekend. Love you lads! Where we going next?”

To note, Harrison, who plays Leopold in series The Irregulars, is a close friend of Tom's and has often been spotted accompanying him to events and outings.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france

Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france
Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton

Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway

Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway

Entertainment News

Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Emily Ratajkowski becomes ‘careless’ with BIG HAIR photoshoot
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Jenna Ortega turns head in chic maroon suit at 'Beetlejuice 2' photocall
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Armie Hammer parts with memorable vehicle to choose practical alternative
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni rift threatens future of ‘It Ends With Us’ sequel
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce drops major hint on retirement ahead of wedding
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Glen Powell supports ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling after producer compares duo
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor after announcing separation
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift expensive gift after Rhode Island getaway
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Angelina Jolie beams with pride for Zahara after her latest achievement
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Sean 'Diddy' Combs challenges 'Lurid' sexual assault lawsuit in court