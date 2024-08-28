Tom Holland enjoys fun-filled weekend with lads: 'Nothing but smiles'

Tom Holland, the Spider-Man star, has shared a glimpse into his fun-filled weekend with his brothers, Harry, Paddy, and Sam, along with his best friend and former personal assistant, Harrison Osterfield.
The actor took to Instagram account on Wednesday to post a carousel of eight black and white pictures, showcasing the lads' getaway.
The first picture features Tom beaming with joy alongside Paddy, while the second picture shows Sam posing for the camera with another friend.
Other images in the carousel include Harry and Harrison, as well as a shot of all the boys standing in a traveling van, giving a glimpse into their adventure.
The final picture shows Tom taking aim in a game of snooker.
In addition to the photos, Tom also posted a video on his Instagram stories, showing the lads enjoying themselves on the beach and golf field.
Alongside the carousel, he penned, “Nothing but smiles. What an amazing weekend. Love you lads! Where we going next?”
To note, Harrison, who plays Leopold in series The Irregulars, is a close friend of Tom's and has often been spotted accompanying him to events and outings.