Prince William reacts to reports of Prince Harry reunion

Prince Harry and Prince Harry both are set for big endeavors in New York City

  • August 28, 2024
The Prince of Wales William has seemingly debunked the reports surrounding his possible reunion with his estranged brother Prince Harry in the US.

Harry and William fueled rumours of potential meet up in the New York City in September, as the Duke of Sussex confirmed his trip to the mega city for two big events, UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

On the other hand, the Prince of Wales was also expected to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan on September 24, 2024.

However, a well-place source has quashed the reports of William and Harry’s face off sighting that the Prince of Wales was never due to attend that event.

"William is not due at the event because he has other plans," said the source.

"It's not an event Wills was ever due to attend but I'm sure there will be speculation that he's pulled out because Harry will be there. But it's simply not true,” the insider added.

This report comes right after it was speculated that Harry and William will cross paths in the United States, where the duke lives with Meghan Markle.

