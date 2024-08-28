Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval

Adam Sandler is thrilled to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blooming relationship, and his family is just as excited.
In a recent appearance on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, released on Wednesday, Sandler gushed about Swift and Kelce's romance.
“At first when you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he's a gentleman and and she's having so much fun with him,'" he shared.
Sandler went on to share, "Like, anytime Taylor's laughing with you, my whole f---ing family is like high fiving.”
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, was visibly pleased with Sandler's endorsement, laughing and saying, "You got me sweating over here."
Sandler, who is a self-proclaimed Swiftie, further gushed about the pop star, saying, "What a girl. Dude, she means so much to our house."
“I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, just the production. How cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life throughout the years," he added.
Adam Sandler also shared that his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, are huge fans of Swift and have been listening to her music since they were little.