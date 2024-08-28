Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar

Italian authorities have expanded the investigation circle on the Bayesian superyacht that sank off the coast of Sicily.
According to BBC, seven people, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 28-year-old daughter, died in the tragic incident of the yacht sinking on August 19.
As per Italian news agencies, the authorities have included two more members of the yacht crew, ship engineer Tim Parker Eaton and sailor Matthew Griffith, into the investigation along with the captain.
The captain of the yacht, New Zealand national James Cutfield, was placed under investigation under the charges of manslaughter and causing the shipwreck earlier on Monday, August 26.
During questioning on Tuesday, the captain did not answer the prosecutor's questions.
Giovanni Rizzuti, the lawyer of the captain, said, “The captain exercised his right to remain silent for two fundamental reasons. First, he's very worn out. Second, we were appointed only on Monday, and for a thorough and correct defence case, we need to acquire a set of data that, at the moment, we don't have.”
Moreover, the engineer Eaton is charged with looking after the yacht’s engine room and operational systems on the night of the incident while Griffith was on watch duty.