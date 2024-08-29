Royal

Prince Harry's 'Spare' rerelease: 'an olive branch' or 'reopening old wounds'?

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' is set to hit shelves on October 24

The paperback release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, has sparked controversy among royal experts.

The book, set to hit shelves on October 24, coincides with King Charles' Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. 

Majesty Magazine's editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward, described the timing as "unfortunate." stating that it would serve as a "rather unpleasant reminder of what has gone on" with Harry and Meghan over the past year.

"Harry probably had no idea that his father would be there. That wouldn't go into Harry's remit, I wouldn't think, so I think it's unfortunate timing... Of course, it will dredge everything up again," Seward told The Sun. 

She continued, "He could have easily done that [adding new material], but he obviously didn't want to. Maybe there will be something - we just don't know."

Royal expert Phil Dampier agreed, saying the timing "couldn't be worse" and would likely "reopen old wounds" and "dredge up the whole scandal again."

"Some people are saying: 'Is this an olive branch?' - I don't tend to go for that school of thought," he said.

Phil continued, "More people are going to be reading it, and as I say, the timing couldn't be worse... It's at a time when the King is struggling with cancer.

"Right slap-bang in the middle of a very important Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting... This is probably not something they need!" he concluded.

