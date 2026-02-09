Meghan Markle silences haters with special video amid LA appearance backlash

Meghan Markle seemingly remains unbothered with the backlash she received after her glam appearance at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala.
On Saturday, February 7, The Duchess of Sussex turned heads in a custom white strapless gown featuring a black-trimmed sweetheart neckline and a black shawl that extended into a long train at the charity event held in LA.
Soon after the videos and photos from Meghan's surprising appearance made it to the internet, her haters turned to X to troll the former Suits actress.
Some fans made fun of her dress claiming that she made a major fashion faux pas , while other accused Meghan of trying too hard to fit in Hollywood.
One user commented, “This is not the most horrible Meghan Markle has looked since she left the Royal Family.”
While another noted, “You know Megsy has to grab the spotlight whenever she can and for as long as she can”
“She looks like a kid.playing dress up in thrift store items,” added a third.
A fourth commented, "Problem with Meghan is that she’s too trying hard to be glamourous and be noticed."
However, despite all of these negative comments Meghan turned to her Instagram stories to share a delightful video flaunting her look.