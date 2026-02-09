Prince William, Kate Middleton release first official statement to address Epstein files

Kensington Palace has finally shared Kate Middleton and Prince William's first official statement from addressing the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
On Monday, February 9, The Prince and Princess of Wales' spokesperson in an statement noted, "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations."
"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," added the Kensington Palace rep.
The statement, which came as William flies to Saudi Arabia for his state visit is the first time the future King and Queen have broken their silence over Epstein scandal as it drags Royal family as well due to Andrew's ties with the late sex offender.
William's uncle, Andrew - who was stripped of his royal titles in October last year has been hit with multiple claims in the wake of his ties with Epstein.
Most recent allegation against King Charles' disgraced brother includes sharing sensitive information from his role as UK trade envoy with his disgraced friend, and having sexual encounters with the woman provided by the paedophile.