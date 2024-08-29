'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere

Vin Diesel made a heartfelt show of support for his longtime friend and Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson at the premiere of Gibson’s latest film 1992.
The 57-year-old action actor shocked Tyrese Gibson, his costar from Fast and Furious, on Tuesday, August 27, during the film's 1992 premiere.
Gibson, 45, gave his friend a deep embrace and started crying because he was so emotional at that moment,
He expressed his gratitude, saying, “Grateful for your friends when they show up to you, very grateful,” noted further, “My heart is full.”
While conversing at the Los Angeles event, which took place at Regal LA Live, Diesel shared, “Isn’t that something we should always strive for? I’m just lucky that I can do this.”
He added, “I’m lucky that I have a moment to show the world that above all, there is nothing more important than family. I said it and I meant it.”
To note, Gibson made his Fast and Furious debut in 2 Fast 2 Furious, which hit theatres in 2003.
Diesel wasn’t in that one, but the pair finally shared the screen in 2011’s Fast Five. They have since starred together in all the subsequent sequels, including last year’s Fast X.