Prince Harry sends ‘good wishes for Kate and King’ in new ‘Spare' release

Prince Harry has reportedly send “good wishes” to sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father King Charles as a way to mend ties in his Spare re-release.
The Duke of Sussexes' memoir, which was first published in January 2023, will be re-released in a paperback version.
A royal expert and historian, Tessa Dunlop, discussed significant changes the author might make in his book.
She told Mirror, "Those who suggest that this paperback release, with no additional material, is an olive branch, are sadly mistaken. New material can be conciliatory, Harry might have taken the lead and opened with a different prologue, fore-fronting his regret about how things turned out, and reiterating his good wishes for Kate and the King.”
The explosive memoir set the internet ablaze with shocking confession about the royals in its first release.
Spare's first release highlighted complicated relationship between Prince Harry and his stepmother Queen Camilla. It also mentioned the fight with Prince William.
For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's book will be published in paperback on 22 October in the US and on 24 October in the UK.