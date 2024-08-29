Greek tourist port in Volos flooded by sea of dead fish: Watch

Port of Volos in Greece has been flooded by the hundreds of thousands of dead fish displaced from the freshwater during last year’s flooding.
According to Reuters, the authorities of the central Greek city have begun collecting the dead fish from the tourist port.
The authorities said on Wednesday, August 28, that they had dumped more than 40 tonnes of fish in the past 24 hours.
The city council member Stelios Limnios told Reuters, “It spans kilometers. It's not just along the coast, but also in the centre of the Pagasetic Gulf.”
Moreover, the mayor of the city, Achilleas Beos, during the press conference on Wednesday asserted that the smell of the dead fish is unbearable, blaming the government for not dealing with the problem at the right time.
Mayor Beos criticised the Greek government, saying, “They didn’t do the obvious, to put a protective net.”
Furthermore, Dimosthenis Bakoyiannis, a restaurant owner near Volos Beach, said that the turnover of tourists dropped by 80% after the flooding.
The president of the local association of restaurants and bars, Stefanos Stefanou, questioned, “The situation with this dead fish will be our death. What visitor will come to our city after this?”