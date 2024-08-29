Sports

Novak Djokovic advances to US Open 3rd round as Laslo Djere withdraws

Laslo Djere was the only player who defeated Djokovic in the last US Open

  • August 29, 2024


Paris Olympic gold medalist Novak Djokovic reached the third round of the US Open after Laslo Djere retired in the third set.

According to the US Open, defending champion Djokovic was at 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 when Djere said he quits due to injury on Wednesday, August 28, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After the 29-year-old Serbs’ retirement, the 24 Grand Slam winner bagged his 90th win at the US Open.

The 37-year-old Serbian tennis star expressed, “It's not what we want to see. He's such a good player in these conditions, and the second set should have been his; he was 4-2 up.”

He continued, “It was a big fight, over two hours for two sets. I served awful. Without a serve, you have to grind, you have to run. I had to rely on my baseline game.”

After advancing to the next round, Djokovic said, “Of course, I have to be happy with a win, and in the important moments, I played one more ball over the net than him.”

He noted, “The matches are only going to get tougher from here. But I’ll be fine. I’ll find my way as I have many times in my career.”

Djokovic will now face Australian tennis player Alexei Popyrin in the round 3.

Sports News

Pakistan and South Africa Women's teams set for three T20Is mactes
Dawid Mala announces shock retirement from international cricket
Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears following stunning US Open upset
Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded as UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's big win: 'This is only the beginning!'
Carlos Alcaraz begins US Open campaign with dominant win over Li Tu
Arsenal signs Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in 'major' transfer deal
Cristiano Ronaldo set to break records as first to hit 1 billion social media followers
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after historic YouTube channel launch
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker breaks silence on Saudi Arabia offer
Novak Djokovic kicks off US Open bid with win over Radu Albot
Shahid Afridi celebrates grandson’s arrival with a heartfelt welcome at home