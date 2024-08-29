Sajal Ali delights fans with exclusive shots from ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ set

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali thrilled her fans by sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her upcoming drama, Zard Patton Ka Bunn.
The Yaqeen Ka Safar star invited her fans to join her on the thrilling journey of her latest drama which tackled a variety of social issues as she shared the adorable glimpses from the set.
On Thursday, Sajal Ali shared a series of images and snippets on her Instagram, showcasing a mix of memorable moments, picturesque views of Bahawalpur, and the fun times spent with the cast and crew of the drama serial.
In the first image, the Kuch Ankahi star playfully snapped a selfie with her script, highlighting the title of the drama.
Another photo showed Sajal and her co-star Hamza Sohail relaxing on the trunk of a tree, enjoying the moment together.
She penned the caption, “Sharing some special moments from my ZPKB, where I captured the charm of Bahawalpur through my camera!!!”
Soon after she dropped the adorable carousel, the fans flocked to the comment section to praise the acting skills of their beloved actress.
One fan wrote, “Your acting in this drama is just love.”
Another noted, “this drama and wish you all the bestest, my most favourite actress.”
Zard Patton Ka Bunn which stars Hamza Sohail and Sajal Aly in the key characters has garnered widespread attention due to captivating story line.