Trending

Sajal Ali delights fans with exclusive shots from ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ set

The 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' dropped special moment from the set of 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Sajal Ali delights fans with exclusive shots from ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ set

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali thrilled her fans by sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her upcoming drama, Zard Patton Ka Bunn.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar star invited her fans to join her on the thrilling journey of her latest drama which tackled a variety of social issues as she shared the adorable glimpses from the set.

On Thursday, Sajal Ali shared a series of images and snippets on her Instagram, showcasing a mix of memorable moments, picturesque views of Bahawalpur, and the fun times spent with the cast and crew of the drama serial.

In the first image, the Kuch Ankahi star playfully snapped a selfie with her script, highlighting the title of the drama.

Another photo showed Sajal and her co-star Hamza Sohail relaxing on the trunk of a tree, enjoying the moment together.


She penned the caption, “Sharing some special moments from my ZPKB, where I captured the charm of Bahawalpur through my camera!!!”

Soon after she dropped the adorable carousel, the fans flocked to the comment section to praise the acting skills of their beloved actress.

One fan wrote, “Your acting in this drama is just love.”

Another noted, “this drama and wish you all the bestest, my most favourite actress.”

Zard Patton Ka Bunn which stars Hamza Sohail and Sajal Aly in the key characters has garnered widespread attention due to captivating story line.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes' relationship under strain?

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes' relationship under strain?
Kylian Mbappe account hacked: Shocking Messi-Ronaldo post sparks chaos

Kylian Mbappe account hacked: Shocking Messi-Ronaldo post sparks chaos
Sajal Ali delights fans with exclusive shots from ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ set

Sajal Ali delights fans with exclusive shots from ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ set
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift

King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift

Trending News

King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Aamir Khan set to reunite with Rajinikanth after 30 years for cameo in 'Coolie'?
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Parineeti Chopra spends quality time in London
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Shraddha Kapoor's new residence: Unknown fact about her new place UNVEILED
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Iqra Aziz spotted at Islamabad airport in midst of monsoon season
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Maya Ali stresses on importance of 'being grateful'
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Jacqueline Fernandez shares nostalgic childhood photo 'Forging Ahead'
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood’s dark side: ‘Hopeless and jealous of talent’
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Hania Aamir takes hilarious dig at 'Kabhi Main Kbhi Tum' costar Emmad Irfani