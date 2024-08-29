Entertainment

Blake Lively's marriage with Ryan Reynolds aims to be as famous as Margot Robbie?

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
A fierce rivalry is brewing in Hollywood between two power couples: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. 

According to an insider, the tension between them is forcing A-listers to pick sides.

Margot and Tom's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, has achieved huge success, producing blockbuster hits like Barbie

Meanwhile, Ryan's production company, Maximum Effort Productions, is handling promotion for his upcoming movie with Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The source claims, reported by Life&Style, that Margot and Tom are "serious competitors" who have won over respect from Hollywood's elite, including Jessica Chastain. 

However, Ryan's long-term career strategy and alliances with big names like Taylor Swift give him an edge.

“What’s underneath all of this rivalry and posturing?” the insider added.

They went on to explain, “Most people around Margot and Tom believe this all comes from Margot beating out Blake for the star-making female lead role in The Wolf of Wall Street more than ten years ago."

The insider continued, “They were both TV stars at the time but Blake was by far the more famous of the two of them at the time and Margot’s casting was kind of a shocking coup. After that Margot was a household name."

“Blake had to marry Ryan Reynolds to become remotely as famous as Margot!” quiped the source.

