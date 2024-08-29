Paris Hilton breaks silence on fan fury over son’s life-threatening boat ride

Paris Hilton is addressing fans outrage over Phoenix’s risky Catamaran ride!
A TikTok video uploaded by the hotel heiress on Wednesday, August 28, captured her carefree walking around the watercraft with Phoenix on a crazy catamaran ride where the latter was seen without a life jacket.
“Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! I am so grateful to be a #Slivingmom,” captioned the socialite.
The video soon caught the attention of the followers, who reached out in the comment section to give the actress some parenting advice.
"Please, from one mom to another. Life jacket!” wrote one.
“Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love,” commented the second.
The third penned, “My anxiety could never. Lol!”
Addressing the concerns, the mother of two responded, “Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew. It’s a big boat, & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world!”
Paris Hilton shares a son and a daughter with businessman Cater Reum, whom she married in December 2019.