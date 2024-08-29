Entertainment

Paris Hilton breaks silence on fan fury over son’s life-threatening boat ride

Paris Hilton took son Phoenix on a ‘catamaran ride’ without life jacket on August 28, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024


Paris Hilton is addressing fans outrage over Phoenix’s risky Catamaran ride!

A TikTok video uploaded by the hotel heiress on Wednesday, August 28, captured her carefree walking around the watercraft with Phoenix on a crazy catamaran ride where the latter was seen without a life jacket.

“Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! I am so grateful to be a #Slivingmom,” captioned the socialite.

The video soon caught the attention of the followers, who reached out in the comment section to give the actress some parenting advice.

"Please, from one mom to another. Life jacket!” wrote one.

“Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love,” commented the second.

The third penned, “My anxiety could never. Lol!”

Addressing the concerns, the mother of two responded, “Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew. It’s a big boat, & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world!”

Paris Hilton shares a son and a daughter with businessman Cater Reum, whom she married in December 2019.

Donald Trump’s staff caught in physical clash over photography at cemetery

Donald Trump’s staff caught in physical clash over photography at cemetery
Prince Andrew given devastating advice by leading biographer: 'He should disappear'

Prince Andrew given devastating advice by leading biographer: 'He should disappear'
Paris Hilton breaks silence on fan fury over son’s life-threatening boat ride

Paris Hilton breaks silence on fan fury over son’s life-threatening boat ride
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’

Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’

Entertainment News

Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Gwyneth Paltrow joins Timothée Chalamet for ping pong film ‘Marty Supreme’
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Blake Lively's marriage with Ryan Reynolds aims to be as famous as Margot Robbie?
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes' relationship under strain?
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
BTS Suga’s DUI scandal leads to Samsung parting ways
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin reveal how taking ‘space apart’ strengthened their bond
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
'RHOC' Alexis Bellino on 'cloud 9' after engagement with John Janssen
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Jennifer Lopez 'hit hard' by divorce from Ben Affleck
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts terrorist plot new details laid bare by CIA official
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover