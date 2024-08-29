Prince Andrew given devastating advice by leading biographer: 'He should disappear'

Prince Andrew is seeing shocking advice coming from a leading royal biographer!
As per the royal author, Robert Jobson, King Charles’ image is being tarnished due to his younger brother’s years-long on and off controversies and the living conditions.
However, the recent comment from the veteran biographer on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive web show might tug at the heartstrings of the prince.
Given the scandals surrounding Andrew and their impact on the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Jobson thinks that it might be the best for him to “disappear” from public life in order to safeguard himself as well as his finances.
“There's going to be a point where he's [financially] exposed, and I think that financially, it's probably best for him to sort of just disappear,” he said.
The author further explained, “I think that he's seen around Windsor a lot. There are a lot of paparazzi around there. They're always taking photographs of him out riding on his horse or whatever he's doing.”
He continued, “And the story, you know, let's not get away from the fact that the Epstein story is, in terms of public relations, an absolute disaster for the king and the royal family, because it's just one of the worst things you can have. That's why he's no longer working royal. Yet he doesn't seem to get it.”
Jobson also said that Prince Andrew will have to “leave Royal Lodge,” noting that “it needs a lot of static security. It's not a lodge; it's a palace. It's too big for him and Fergie to live in.”