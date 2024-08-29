Gwyneth Paltrow joins Timothée Chalamet for ping pong film ‘Marty Supreme’

Entertainment

  • August 29, 2024
Gwyneth Paltrow is set to join Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming ping pong drama, Marty Supreme.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the film is loosely inspired by the life of professional ping pong player Marty Reisman.

Chalamet, who is generating Oscar buzz for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, will take on the lead role in Marty Supreme.

Paltrow's involvement in the project was announced on August 28, although details about her character remain under wraps.

Marty Supreme is a fictionalized original story, rather than a biopic, and follows the rise of a professional ping pong player.

The film is co-written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, and co-produced by Chalamet and indie label A24.

Paltrow's participation marks a return to the big screen for the Goop founder, who has been relatively absent from acting in recent years.

Her last notable roles were in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Netflix's The Politician.

With Safdie's reputation for directing high-energy films like Good Time and Uncut Gems, Marty Supreme is shaping up to be an exciting and intense ride. 

Meanwhile, the addition of Gwyneth Paltrow to the cast only adds to the anticipation.

