Sidharth Malhotra drops epic cricket throwback with Fawad Khan: WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra is showing his passion for cricket in an exciting video that stars his Kapoor & Sons co-star Fawad Khan!
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, August 29, the iconic Student of the Year actor shared a major throwback video along with some images that were captured during his 2016 movie’s set to celebrate National Sports Day.
“From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life—basketball, club-level rugby, football, and, of course, gully cricket,” wrote the actor.
He further captioned, “They helped shape me into who I am today and built my physical and mental strength. Now, shoot breaks are just an excuse for a quick cricket fix.”
In the video, Malhotra can be seen having an exciting cricket game with the Mere Humsafar actor as he flaunted his skills in front of the camera.
Expressing their excitement for the video, the fans dropped their heartwarming comments on the post, wishing that the Shershah actor gets to lead cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s biopic.
“I hope that he gets selected for Yuvraj Singh's biopic,” commented one.
Another wrote, “Would love to see you in some sports biopic.”
"Ohhhh, now we understand the reason behind this good look is Cricket. Awwww.@sidmalhotra,” penned the third.