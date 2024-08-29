Priyanka Chopra injects hearts with Vogue India love dose

Priyanka Chopra visualizes her photoshoots as if they are a glorious Bollywood art piece of their own.
Posing as Vogue India’s cover star for September in Mumbai’s sticky heat, she dramatically celebrated 25 years of stepping foot in the Hindi film industry, then taking powerful strides into Hollywood.
“Original diva. Please return,” a user commented seeing her living up to all expectations in a Falguni Shane Peacock sari shirt cross-paired with jewelry borrowed from Bvlgari.
Even after being away from the Indian big screen for a while now, Priyanka Chopra continues lingering in the hearts of countless cinema fanatics.
And photographers, such as Zhong Lin for this occasion, keep reminding them that she’s still got her utterly unique flavor through these special photography features.
Speaking to Vogue India, the actor described her trick to engage with fashion.
“Everything I wear has to come from a place of confidence — the outfit itself and how I’m wearing it. It ties in with being involved in the process and not just wearing anything off the rack,” she simplified.
Priyanka Chopra’s shoot with Vogue India played with slight classical touches, so the pictures came out like a fusion between a Western orchestra and a ghazal heightening its pace in the last minute.
These clicks are seemingly callbacks to her older movies, namely Barfi!, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Bajirao Mastani.
“It’s the nature of the beast,” she noted.