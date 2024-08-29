Trending

Priyanka Chopra injects hearts with Vogue India love dose

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 25 years of her acting career

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 25 years of her acting career
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 25 years of her acting career

Priyanka Chopra visualizes her photoshoots as if they are a glorious Bollywood art piece of their own.

Posing as Vogue India’s cover star for September in Mumbai’s sticky heat, she dramatically celebrated 25 years of stepping foot in the Hindi film industry, then taking powerful strides into Hollywood.

“Original diva. Please return,” a user commented seeing her living up to all expectations in a Falguni Shane Peacock sari shirt cross-paired with jewelry borrowed from Bvlgari.

Even after being away from the Indian big screen for a while now, Priyanka Chopra continues lingering in the hearts of countless cinema fanatics.

And photographers, such as Zhong Lin for this occasion, keep reminding them that she’s still got her utterly unique flavor through these special photography features.

Priyanka Chopra injects hearts with Vogue India love dose

Speaking to Vogue India, the actor described her trick to engage with fashion.

“Everything I wear has to come from a place of confidence — the outfit itself and how I’m wearing it. It ties in with being involved in the process and not just wearing anything off the rack,” she simplified.

Priyanka Chopra’s shoot with Vogue India played with slight classical touches, so the pictures came out like a fusion between a Western orchestra and a ghazal heightening its pace in the last minute.

Priyanka Chopra injects hearts with Vogue India love dose

These clicks are seemingly callbacks to her older movies, namely Barfi!Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Bajirao Mastani.

“It’s the nature of the beast,” she noted.

Priyanka Chopra injects hearts with Vogue India love dose

Priyanka Chopra injects hearts with Vogue India love dose
Hania Amir's mysterious Instagram move leaves fans curious

Hania Amir's mysterious Instagram move leaves fans curious
King Charles, Prince Andrew on brink of major royal feud?

King Charles, Prince Andrew on brink of major royal feud?
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain

Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain

Trending News

Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan to team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand?
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Sidharth Malhotra drops epic cricket throwback with Fawad Khan: WATCH
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Sajal Ali delights fans with exclusive shots from ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ set
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Aamir Khan set to reunite with Rajinikanth after 30 years for cameo in 'Coolie'?
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Parineeti Chopra spends quality time in London
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Shraddha Kapoor's new residence: Unknown fact about her new place UNVEILED
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Iqra Aziz spotted at Islamabad airport in midst of monsoon season
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Maya Ali stresses on importance of 'being grateful'
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Jacqueline Fernandez shares nostalgic childhood photo 'Forging Ahead'