Amazon workers in the US support Teamsters' strikes over labor issues

The Teamsters, a labor union in the United States and Canada, announced on Thursday, August 29, that their strikes against unfair labor practice are receiving strong support.
As per Reuters, Amazon workers from several US states have joined the protests against the company.
The push for unionization at Amazon has gained momentum, leading Amazon Labor Union members to join forces with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters that month.
Not only this, the strikes have now spread to Georgia, California, Kentucky, and New York, following a walkout by 100 Amazon drivers at a facility in Skokie, Illinois, in June.
The Teamsters aim to use their collective bargaining power to organize Amazon's extensive workforce and improve labor conditions in the e-commerce sector.
However, the Teamsters did not provide details on the number of workers involved in the strikes.
The Teamsters, which established an internal Amazon division in 2021, also played a key role in securing better contracts for US workers at United Parcel Service last year.