Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Prince Harry has decided not to update his memoir, Spare, for its paperback edition, a move that is likely to ease tensions with the Royal Family.

The book's publisher, Penguin Random House, announced on Monday that the paperback edition would be released in October, without any new content or updates.

This decision comes as a welcome respite for the Royal Family, who faced intense scrutiny and criticism during the promotion of the hardback edition in January last year. 

Prince Harry's tell-all interviews had sparked controversy and tension within the family.

Moreover, Prince Harry has also chosen not to give any interviews to promote the paperback edition, citing contractual obligations.

A friend of the royal revealed, "Harry doesn't plan to give any interviews to promote the paperback edition."

"The paperback was a part of the book deal he signed, but he is not contractually obliged to promote this edition," they added.

This move is seen as an olive branch extended by Prince Harry to the Royal Family, particularly during a sensitive time when King Charles is battling cancer. 

The move comes at a sensitive time for the Royal Family, with King Charles battling cancer. 

Unfortunately, the paperback's release coincides with King Charles' high-profile appearance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, his first since becoming head of the global organization.

