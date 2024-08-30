Prince Harry, Prince William ‘kept their distance’ at uncle's funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William have finally faced off each other as they “discreetly” attended uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral amid their rift.
However, the royal brothers maintained their “distance” and did not talk throughout the funeral due to their estranged relationship.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, and the Prince of Wales, 42, attended the service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, as per The Sun.
Lord Fellowes, the brother-in-law of the princes' late mother Princess Diana, died on July 29 at age 82 due to unknown reason.
A family friend told the media outlet that they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there,” adding, no one was sure about their attendance as they “arrived very discreetly.”
“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," another insider shared.
Previously a US-based source revealed that Harry would not attend the funeral due to security issues but a source “confirmed” that both brothers were present.