Royal

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘kept their distance’ at uncle's funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William 'very discreetly' attend their late uncle's funeral

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘kept their distance’ at uncles funeral
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘kept their distance’ at uncle's funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William have finally faced off each other as they “discreetly” attended uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral amid their rift.

However, the royal brothers maintained their “distance” and did not talk throughout the funeral due to their estranged relationship.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, and the Prince of Wales, 42, attended the service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, as per The Sun.

Lord Fellowes, the brother-in-law of the princes' late mother Princess Diana, died on July 29 at age 82 due to unknown reason.

A family friend told the media outlet that they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there,” adding, no one was sure about their attendance as they “arrived very discreetly.”

“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," another insider shared.

A local noted, “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”

Previously a US-based source revealed that Harry would not attend the funeral due to security issues but a source “confirmed” that both brothers were present.

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal
New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign

New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign
Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements

Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools

Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools

Royal News

Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Meghan Markle prepares for next chapter: 'Bigger purpose in life'
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Queen Camilla gets historic new royal role from King Charles
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
King Charles, Prince Andrew on brink of major royal feud?
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
King Charles’ protestors found guilty for ‘fake blood stunt’
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Prince Harry keeps Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet out of spotlight for this reason
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Prince Andrew given devastating advice by leading biographer: 'He should disappear'
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Meghan Markle works 'secretly' on her big plans after shocking setback
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message to royals in new interview
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Prince William gives unusual message before he returns to royal duties
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Prince Harry sends ‘good wishes for Kate and King’ in new ‘Spare' release