Emma Roberts eyes Britney Spears biopic role: 'It's my true dream'

Emma Roberts expressed desire to play Britney Spears in biopic based on the memoir, 'The Woman In Me'

  by Web Desk
  August 30, 2024
Emma Roberts has expressed her desire to play Britney Spears in a upcoming biopic based on the pop star's memoir, The Woman In Me.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts revealed that playing Spears is her "true dream," adding fuel to rumors that she may be in line for the role.

The biopic, which is currently in development with Universal Pictures, will be adapted from Spears' best-selling memoir, released in October 2023. 

The book offers a candid look at Spears' life, including her high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake, her struggles with fame, and her experiences with abortion and infidelity.

Roberts, a longtime fan of Spears' music, expressed, “I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true." 

“I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word,’” Roberts revealed, referring Spears’ 2003 album.

She went on to share, “I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting.”

While no official casting announcements have been made, Emma Roberts' interest in the role has sparked excitement among fans. 

Britney Spears' former assistant, Felicia Culotta, previously suggested Roberts for the role, citing her resemblance to the pop star.

