Meghan Markle’s royal exit becomes her BIGGEST ‘regret?’

Meghan Markle is “regretting” the decision of leaving royal family, says a prominent royal expert!
The Duchess of Sussex, who is launching her own lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, shut the door of royal life on herself as well as her husband Prince Harry in 2020.
Now, a leading royal expert and commentator, Kinsey Schofield, is dishing out that the actress is feeling remorseful about her decision.
Speaking with Fox News, Schofield said, “Meghan does regret certain statements that she made. They weren’t received in the way that she had expected, and several of her comments have backfired.”
She added, “She and Prince Harry deeply regret the royal racist controversy. Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview to be about her mental health.”
The expert also continued to say that the Netflix star probably regretted her interview with The Cut, as it offered her critics an “endless commentary.”
On the work front, the mother of two has recently wrapped up filming her new Netflix series, with insiders revealing that the Duchess is eager to build her future.
As per the sources, Meghan is “very happy with the role she’s carved out.”
"Meghan has transitioned from actress to royal to entrepreneur...She’s worn many hats, but she believes age and experience have [prepared her] for a bigger purpose in life. She’s very happy with the role she’s carved out,” told a source to the US Magazine.