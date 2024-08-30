Sci-Tech

Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft eyeing major investments in OpenAI

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Apple and Nvidia are reportedly in talks to invest in OpenAI, potentially raising the ChatGPT maker's value to over $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,870 crore).

As per Reuters, Thrive Capital also plans to invest around $1 billion (roughly Rs. 78.70 crore) in OpenAI, leading the funding round.

OpenAI is important to Apple's AI strategy, with Apple integrating ChatGPT into its devices in June under the "Apple Intelligence" initiative.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also expected to join the funding round.

The exact amounts from Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are not yet disclosed.

OpenAI's high valuation is driven by the AI surge sparked by ChatGPT's launch in late 2022, leading companies to invest heavily in AI technology.

In February, OpenAI was valued at $80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,296 crore) after a tender offer led by Thrive Capital.

Sci-Tech News

Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Amazon workers in the US support Teamsters' strikes over labor issues
Elon Musk's X under threat in Brazil after top court ruling
Instagram rolls out exciting new features with custom fonts and stickers
Oceanographers discover wonder under sea: Mountain larger than Mount Olympus
Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems
Nokia unveils new Barbie phone to combat smartphone addiction
SpaceX historic Polaris Dawn mission hit with another delay due to ‘weather conditions’
Social networking site X restored after brief disruption
Snapchat finally launches native support for iPad users
Threads will soon allow users to post content that disappears after 24 hours
New model predicts your aging speed using ancient viruses