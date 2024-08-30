Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft eyeing major investments in OpenAI

Apple and Nvidia are reportedly in talks to invest in OpenAI, potentially raising the ChatGPT maker's value to over $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,870 crore).
As per Reuters, Thrive Capital also plans to invest around $1 billion (roughly Rs. 78.70 crore) in OpenAI, leading the funding round.
OpenAI is important to Apple's AI strategy, with Apple integrating ChatGPT into its devices in June under the "Apple Intelligence" initiative.
Meanwhile, Microsoft is also expected to join the funding round.
The exact amounts from Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are not yet disclosed.
OpenAI's high valuation is driven by the AI surge sparked by ChatGPT's launch in late 2022, leading companies to invest heavily in AI technology.
In February, OpenAI was valued at $80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,296 crore) after a tender offer led by Thrive Capital.