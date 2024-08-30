Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Queen Rania of Jordan dazzles in a new portrait celebrating her 54th birthday, where she is seen wearing a stunning tiara just weeks after welcoming her first grandchild.

A new image of the Queen was unveiled by the Royal Hashemite Court to commemorate her 54th birthday on August 31.

The monarch is seen in the picture grinning and posing off-camera while wearing an evening gown with a purple ribbon, a sparkly tiara, and a crown brooch.

Queen Rania and her newborn granddaughter have the same birthday month as on August 3, Princess Iman, the first child of her son Crown Prince Hussein and daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa, was born, making her a grandmother for the first time.

The Queen of Jordan wrote on Instagram earlier this month, “Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart,” adding, “Our family has never been happier!”

Aside from Princess Iman's birth, Jordan's royal family has had a busy year.

In celebration of his Silver Jubilee, which marked 25 years on the throne, King Abdullah recently awarded his wife the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda as a special honour for her 25 years of service. 

According to the Royal Hashemite Court, the Queen received the award "in recognition of her leading role in the advancement of Jordanian society and her efforts to support Jordanians in all fields."

