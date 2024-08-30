Entertainment

Taylor Swift extends support to Travis Kelce with meaningful gesture

Travis Kelce received the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year honour at Kansas City Sports Awards on August 27, 2024

  • August 30, 2024
Taylor Swift takes her romance with Travis Kelce to next level by not only being a supportive girlfriend but also his biggest cheerleader.

Swift, who started dating Kelce in October 2023, shows more interest in football than her fans know, as claimed by one of her beau’s closest friends.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has shared exciting details on the Midnights hitmakers’ fondness with football.

During his conversation to Chris Simms in a new NBC, Mahomes said, "Meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is... that's been special to me, because like you said [she's] the most famous person in the world.”

"She's really interested in football, she asks a lot of great questions. She's already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in," the quarterback added.

Speaking about the attention surrounding him and the Chiefs "went up to another level" once Taylor Swift displayed interest, Mahomes noted, "I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football."

He continued, "I know being a girl dad how cool it is for me... to see these little girls, these daughters and how much they're loving spending time with their dad watching football.”

It is pertinent to know, Taylor first made her and Travis Kelce's romance public by appearing to his first NFL match in September last year.

