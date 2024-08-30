Gmail for android unveils AI-powered Q&A for smarter inbox searches

Gmail for Android is introducing a new AI feature to enhance inbox searches!
In a blog post, Google has unveiled Gemini-powered tool, called Gmail Q&A, for Workspace users.
It allows users to ask Gemini to find specific information within your emails.
While, this feature was already available on the web version of Gmail, it is now being added to the Android app and will soon be available on iOS.
The feature will also be able to search files and documents in Google Drive in the future.
To access Gmail Q&A, tap the black Gemini star in the top-right corner of the Gmail app.
You need to be logged into your Google Workspace account to use it. The tool can help you locate information in your inbox, check unread messages, view emails from particular senders, or summarize email threads.
It’s currently being rolled out and may take up to 15 days to reach all Workspace users.
To note, it’s available to those with subscriptions to Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium.