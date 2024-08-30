Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his next 'major' career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel was recently listed in the Guinness Book of World Records

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is breaking records one after another, and recently he has expressed a desire to set a new one.

Now, CR7 aims to score 1,000 goals for both club and country before he retires.

With 899 goals so far, Ronaldo believes he can hit his target within the next two years if he stays injury-free.

In an interview with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand on his new YouTube channel,  'UR Cristiano,' he said, "I want to reach 1,000 goals. If I don’t have any injuries, this for me is the most important [thing], I want that. For me, the best mark that I can have in football is to reach, first, 900 goals. After, my challenge is to be at 1,000 goals."

He further said, "All the goals I have scored, they have video. They all have video. Listen, I respect all of them [Pele and Di Stefano]. And if you want more goals, I can bring them from training, too. And I will prove to the people after. They prefer this player, or this is the best one. I don’t care about that."

Regarding his retirement plans, he said, "I don’t know when I’m going to finish. Since you play more, you learn many, many things. One thing that I’ve learned is, enjoy the moment. Because you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. I know I’m still looking good. The day that I start to feel I don’t produce nothing, listen, I’ll pack my bags and I’ll go away. But it’s far from that."

Recently, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Guinness World Records has named Ronaldo’s YouTube channel as the record holder for the most subscribers gained within 24 hours.

His channel now has more than 53 million subscribers, only nine days after launching.

