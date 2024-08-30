 Princess Kate, Prince William latest move ignites King Charles anger 

Prince William and Princess Kate's extended vacations have sparked intrigue and concern within the Royal Family.
The Princess of Wales, who is out of the public eye since her cancer diagnosis, left the royal members intrigued with her long hiatus from performing public duties.
As per Richard Palmer, the royal correspondent for Daily Express, this caused some brow-raising among the other members of the family and might have developed into a "problem".
Speaking on the most recent Royal Round Up program, Palmer claimed that, in contrast to other families in the UK, they have had a "long, long time off" with their three children, even though they may have been working "behind the scenes".
He said: "I do think that is an issue for them as well. They're very popular, they're a huge asset to the UK, but there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they're not doing official engagements."
Princess Anne, who has a whopping 214 engagements in 2022, routinely tops the list of the Royal Family's hardest workers because of William and Kate's prolonged absence from their official obligations. The King trailed slightly, having made 181 formal visits in the previous year.
Third and fourth position went to Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, with 143 and 138 appearances, respectively.