Artem Chigvintsev accuses wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse

In a series of revelations, the Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev is now accusing his wife Nikki Garcia of domestic violence!
Earlier in the day, it was reported by TMZ that just two hours before the arrest of the DWTS star, someone made a call to 911 to report a “medical emergency,” which was later ended up being canceled.
With the new revelations, it has now been reported that the anonymous person to call 911 was none other than Chigvintsev himself.
The Russian dancer revealed in a radio dispatch that he called 911 to ask for medical assistance, however, when he did his wife threw a shoe at him.
"Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party],” said the dispatcher in the call obtained by TMZ.
"There is a child on scene. Medical en route, There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible,” noted the dispatcher.
The dancer later canceled the paramedics, confirmed the dispatcher who stated, “RP is stating no medical is needed now."
When the outlets tried to reach out Garcia’s representative, they told that the former WWE wrestler does not want to comment on the matter and was asking for privacy for the family.