Amal turns 5: Aiman Khan wishes her first born in special way

Aiman Khan makes her elder daughter Amal feel loved and cherished on her 5th birthday.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Baandi starlet dropped a video chanting 'Happy Birthday' for her beloved.
In the footage, the mother-daughter duo were spotted enjoying sweet time in Baku together.
Khan looked in high spirits while her first-born too flashed a bright smile in the camera.
The Ishq Tamasha actress wore a multicoloured top with her long tresses flowing while her daughter too has taken fashion a notch higher at such a small age.
" Happy Birthday Amal," the Baydardi star penned a sweet wish as caption.
As soon as the video did rounds, her die-hard fans were quick enough to comment.
One wrote," Omg what a way to wish. Happy birthday Amal."
" Most beautiful mother-daughter bond," penned another.
" Haha! so cute!" effused the third.
For the unversed, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's adorable daughters are growing up very fast.
Khan's second-born Miraal's birthday bash held at The Clock Tower was one of a kind.