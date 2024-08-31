Trending

Amal turns 5: Aiman Khan wishes her first born in special way

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal Khan celebrates her 5th birthday on August 31,2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Aiman Khan makes her elder daughter Amal feel loved and cherished on her 5th birthday. 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Baandi starlet dropped a video chanting 'Happy Birthday' for her beloved. 

In the footage, the mother-daughter duo were spotted enjoying sweet time in Baku together. 

Khan looked in high spirits while her first-born too flashed a bright smile in the camera. 

The Ishq Tamasha actress wore a multicoloured top with her long tresses flowing while her daughter too has taken fashion a notch higher at such a small age. 

" Happy Birthday Amal," the Baydardi star penned a sweet wish as caption. 


As soon as the video did rounds, her die-hard fans were quick enough to comment. 

One wrote," Omg what a way to wish. Happy birthday Amal." 

" Most beautiful mother-daughter bond," penned another. 

" Haha! so cute!" effused the third. 

For the unversed, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's adorable daughters are growing up very fast. 

 Khan's second-born Miraal's birthday bash held at The Clock Tower was one of a kind. 

