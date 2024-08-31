Entertainment

Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival

The premiere of Halina Reijn's film 'Babygirl on Friday night in Venice

  • August 31, 2024


Nicole Kidman set the Venice Film Festival ablaze with her electrifying performance in Babygirl, a sultry and intense drama that had the audience on the edge of their seats.

The premiere of Halina Reijn's kinky, sexy film "Babygirl" on Friday night in Venice featured Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson.

Kidman plays a successful CEO in the A24 film who begins a covert relationship with her new intern, Dickinson.

Despite not being a typical art-house film, Babygirl engaged the Venice crowd.

The audience at the Sala Grande Theatre went into a 6.5-minute standing ovation as soon as the movie's closing credits rolled.

Kidman hugged Reijn as the crowd applauded, grinning and blushing at the attention.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Big Littel Lies star stated, “This definitely leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened, and all of those things when it's given to the world.

Kidman continued, "But making it with these people here, it was delicate and intimate and very, very deep."

She added, "Right now, we're all a bit nervous – so I'm like, I hope my hands aren't shaking – but at the same time, I'm really proud to be at a festival like this, and to be forging ahead with films that are still being made, and particularly with women at the helm."

