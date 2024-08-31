Royal

Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Prince Harry’s last-minute visit to the UK has raised eyebrows, fueling speculation that his longstanding security concerns may be overblown.

The Express UK stated that the Duke of Sussex's unexpected appearance at the memorial service for his late mother’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, on Thursday proved that his security concerns are undermined.

According to a source close to him, Harry is eager to spend more time in the UK, but having to give 28 days' notice before he arrives has proven to be a major obstacle.

This logistical obstacle is more than just a minor annoyance, though.

Harry is using his security worries as a means of controlling his relationship with the Royal Family, especially once he leaves the royal family in 2020.

The father of two not only defied many briefings indicating that he wouldn't travel for security reasons to his uncle's burial service, but he also made an impromptu trip to the UK to see his father, King Charles, after the latter revealed he had cancer.

As per outlets, Harry's security conflict appears to be more about preserving narrative control than it is about safety.

The outlet also raised questions about why Prince Harry did not use the opportunity to fly to the UK with his security arrangements.

Harry appears to still be eager to prove his importance based on the timing of his trip to the UK this week. to demonstrate to the royals his willingness to meet with his brother William.

