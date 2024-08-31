World

Israel allows Gaza residents to return home for the first time since October

Israel Defence Forces have informed residents that some areas are now safe for return

  • August 31, 2024
For the first time since the start of Israeli attacks on Gaza in October, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have informed residents that some areas are now safe for return.

On Thursday, the IDF announced on X (formerly Twitter), that people could go back to three neighborhoods in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza.

The statement added, "After the IDF’s activities against terrorist organizations in the area, you can return to these blocks. In the meantime, the humanitarian zone will be adapted and those areas will from now on be classified as part of the humanitarian zone."

Many residents had been evacuated about 10 days prior due to IDF orders, and the repeated displacements have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and hindered aid efforts.

Reaction of affected families:

CNN interviewed families who found their homes in ruins.

Abdulfattah Al Bourdaini discovered that his house was destroyed, with no power, gas, or belongings left. He only recovered a teddy bear, expressing his frustration, "I’m as broke as I was at birth. There’s nothing left to cry about."

While, his brother, Musa Al Bourdaini, was shocked by the damage, saying, "Why would they want to destroy this house? This house could have housed 120 people… What did they do to the house? They didn’t find a single human being in it, but yet they hit it with missiles and destroyed an entire neighborhood."

Hanan Al-Arabeed, a widow said, "Should I go to a tent I am now in the street, I have two disabled children. I did not take anything with me from my house, there is total destruction as you can see."

World News

7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv
Donald Trump to vote against Florida abortion policy amid conservative backlash
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years
Video of woman making sourdough in-flight sparks reaction: Watch
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc
Kamala Harris to welcome Republicans to cabinet for 'diverse perspectives’
New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign