Katie Price fears dying from too many plastic surgeries

  by Web Desk
  August 31, 2024
Katie Price is biting nails out of fearing that too many cosmetic surgeries will lead to her death after receiving a warning from a psychic.

Appearing on Greatest Hits Radio last Friday, she finally accepted the need to “sort” her body dysmorphia disorder out.

As per Daily Mail, the model narrated a recent conversation with sister Sophie Price, which recalled her previous visit to a psychic, leading to anxiety about going under the knife again.

“I remember when I was in America, I went and saw a lady with a crystal ball – like a medium or clairvoyant or whatever they’re called,” she remembered.

Katie Price added, “I said to her, 'How do you think I’m going to die?' She said, 'Oh, you’re going to die in your sleep peacefully.' ”

Then, she explained how Sophie Price related it to her frequent plastic surgeries.

The media personality went on, “My sister said, 'You’re going for surgery, you’ll probably die in your sleep.' And that sort of triggered something in my head!”

“Imagine if that is because the amount of times I’ve been put to sleep and that’s stuck in my mind… I need to sort out the body dysmorphia stuff,” she concluded.

Katie Price has reportedly had implants, fat injections, full body lipsuction, facelift, botox, and many procedures totaling to over 18 surgeries.

Justin Bieber faces bizarre issue after first baby with Hailey: 'honestly I'm sick'