Search operation underway for missing helicopter in Russia's Kamchatka

A helicopter carrying 22 people, mostly tourists, recently went missing in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.
As per several reports, a search-and-rescue operation is underway.
Governor Vladimir Solodov confirmed that there were 19 passengers and three crew members on board.
The Mi-8T helicopter, operated by Vityaz-Aero, took off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano on the Kamchatka peninsula, a well-known tourist destination famous for its stunning landscapes and active volcanoes.
The helicopter disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff, and thick fog is hindering the rescue efforts.
No issues were reported by the crew before contact was lost, according to an emergencies ministry source.
The search continued into the night despite poor visibility, with aerial efforts and ground teams searching the Bystraya River valley, where the helicopter was supposed to fly.
Kamchatka, located over 6,000 km east of Moscow, is popular among tourists but has experienced several air crashes over the years, including two in just two months in 2021.