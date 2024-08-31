World

Search operation underway for missing helicopter in Russia's Kamchatka

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
A helicopter carrying 22 people, mostly tourists, recently went missing in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.

As per several reports, a search-and-rescue operation is underway.

Governor Vladimir Solodov confirmed that there were 19 passengers and three crew members on board.

The Mi-8T helicopter, operated by Vityaz-Aero, took off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano on the Kamchatka peninsula, a well-known tourist destination famous for its stunning landscapes and active volcanoes.

The helicopter disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff, and thick fog is hindering the rescue efforts.

No issues were reported by the crew before contact was lost, according to an emergencies ministry source.

The search continued into the night despite poor visibility, with aerial efforts and ground teams searching the Bystraya River valley, where the helicopter was supposed to fly.

Kamchatka, located over 6,000 km east of Moscow, is popular among tourists but has experienced several air crashes over the years, including two in just two months in 2021.

World News

Tensions rise as China and Philippines trade blame over ship collision
Zelensky fires top Air Force commander after fatal F-16 crash
Israel allows Gaza residents to return home for the first time since October
7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv
Donald Trump to vote against Florida abortion policy amid conservative backlash
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years