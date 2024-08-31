Royal

Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking ‘regret’ over Princess Diana’s tragic death

Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died on August 31, 1997, in a fatal car crash

  • August 31, 2024
Prince Harry is opening up about his painful “regret” after the shocking death of Princess Diana in fatal car crash!

In a 2017 HBO documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the Duke of Sussex along with his elder brother Prince William, talked about the heartbreaking memory of their mother’s death.

The Spare author revealed that he and his brother spoke over a call with the late princess before her passing and he “regrets” how short that call was.

"I can’t really, necessarily, remember what I said. But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother—the things I would have said to her,” the father of two expressed.

In another interview with NewsWeek, Prince Harry recalled a painful experience of his mother’s funeral and said, "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today."

